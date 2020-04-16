Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of i-Control Holdings Limited (HKG:1402)

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of i-Control Holdings Limited (HKG:1402) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for i-Control Holdings

The method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (HK$, Millions) HK$19.1m HK$18.0m HK$17.4m HK$17.0m HK$16.9m HK$16.8m HK$16.9m HK$17.0m HK$17.2m HK$17.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -8.8% Est @ -5.69% Est @ -3.52% Est @ -2% Est @ -0.93% Est @ -0.19% Est @ 0.33% Est @ 0.7% Est @ 0.95% Est @ 1.13% Present Value (HK$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.7% HK$17.7 HK$15.5 HK$13.9 HK$12.6 HK$11.6 HK$10.8 HK$10.0 HK$9.4 HK$8.8 HK$8.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = HK$118m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 1.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = HK$17m× (1 + 1.6%) ÷ 7.7%– 1.6%) = HK$285m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= HK$285m÷ ( 1 + 7.7%)10= HK$135m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is HK$253m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of HK$0.3, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

SEHK:1402 Intrinsic value April 16th 2020 More

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at i-Control Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.021. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.