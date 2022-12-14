Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$5.25b US$6.71b US$8.15b US$9.17b US$10.3b US$11.1b US$11.7b US$12.3b US$12.8b US$13.2b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x7 Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ 7.87% Est @ 6.10% Est @ 4.87% Est @ 4.00% Est @ 3.39% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.4% US$4.9k US$5.9k US$6.8k US$7.1k US$7.5k US$7.6k US$7.6k US$7.5k US$7.3k US$7.1k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$69b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$13b× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (6.4%– 2.0%) = US$303b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$303b÷ ( 1 + 6.4%)10= US$162b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$232b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$488, the company appears about fair value at a 6.5% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Costco Wholesale as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Costco Wholesale, we've put together three essential items you should look at:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Costco Wholesale that you should be aware of before investing here. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for COST's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

