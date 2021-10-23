Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG)

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for Croma Security Solutions Group

Is Croma Security Solutions Group fairly valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

Levered FCF (£, Millions)

UK£1.49m

UK£1.25m

UK£1.11m

UK£1.03m

UK£975.3k

UK£943.9k

UK£925.1k

UK£914.7k

UK£910.0k

UK£909.2k

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Est @ -23.64%

Est @ -16.28%

Est @ -11.13%

Est @ -7.52%

Est @ -4.99%

Est @ -3.23%

Est @ -1.99%

Est @ -1.12%

Est @ -0.51%

Est @ -0.09%

Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.7%

UK£1.4

UK£1.1

UK£0.9

UK£0.8

UK£0.7

UK£0.6

UK£0.6

UK£0.5

UK£0.5

UK£0.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£7.0m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£909k× (1 + 0.9%) ÷ (6.7%– 0.9%) = UK£16m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£16m÷ ( 1 + 6.7%)10= UK£8.2m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£15m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.9, the company appears about fair value at a 12% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Croma Security Solutions Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.191. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Croma Security Solutions Group, there are three important aspects you should look at:

  1. Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Croma Security Solutions Group (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

  2. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

  3. Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the AIM every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Weekly Wrap – Inflationary Pressures Shift Monetary Policy Expectations, Pegging Back the Dollar

    The U.S Dollar lost ground last week, as inflationary pressures suggest that other central banks may also need to make a move to curb the impact of cost pressures. First up is the ECB next week…

  • Shareholders May Not Be So Generous With Mattioli Woods plc's (LON:MTW) CEO Compensation And Here's Why

    Despite Mattioli Woods plc's ( LON:MTW ) share price growing positively in the past few years, the per-share earnings...

  • Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Bango plc's (LON:BGO) Stock Up Recently?

    Bango's (LON:BGO) stock is up by a considerable 19% over the past week. As most would know, fundamentals are what...

  • European Equities: A Week in Review – 22/10/21

    Following a mixed week for the majors, third quarter GDP numbers and ECB monetary policy will be in focus in the week ahead. A busy U.S economic calendar and corporate earnings will also influence, however.

  • Saudi Arabia Commits to Net-Zero Emissions by 2060

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureSaudi Arabia has pledged to eliminate planet-warming emissions within its borders by 2060.The decision is a marked turnaround for the world’s biggest o

  • [video]Intel's Earnings and Guidance Feature More Good News Than Bad for Chip Stocks

    There are reasons why AMD and many chip equipment stocks closed higher on Friday, even as Intel's shares tumbled.

  • Key Investor Bails After Learning He's In New Trump Company: 'Not A Close Call'

    Trump's new social media company shot up in value, but at least one investor says it's not about the money.

  • Bitcoin briefly crashed 87% to about $8,000 on Binance's US crypto-trading platform

    Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted: "Expect very high volatility in #crypto over the next few months."

  • Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Former United States President Barack Obama had signed into law the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) […]

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    Inflation worries seem to be at the forefront of investors’ concerns right now. However, Mark Smith, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Advisors, has a solution to put investors at ease: “One of the best ways to combat inflation is through buying equities.” The reopening is “on strong,” people have more money than they ever had, and the banks have kicked off the latest earnings season in style - all are reasons to be “extremely bullish," according to Smith. With this in m

  • David Tepper shuns stock market: ‘Sometimes there’s times to make money … sometimes there’s times not to lose money’

    David Tepper, billionaire investor and one of the world’s top hedge-fund managers, isn't a fan of the stock market, right now.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • Cannabis Producers Could Be Making a Colossal Mistake in Dismissing This Threat

    It has now been three full years since Canada legalized the recreational marijuana market on Oct. 17, 2018. In the early stages, marijuana producers in the country were generating strong growth numbers due to the new segment of the market opening up (previously, only medical marijuana had been legal). When cannabis producer Hexo reported its third-quarter earnings (for the period ending April 30) in June, its revenue of 22.7 million Canadian dollars was down 31% from the second quarter, in which sales were CA$32.9 million.

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • Intel CEO tries to calm investors spooked by aggressive spending plan to regain tech lead

    Investors sent Intel stock further into the red as company executives outlined aggressive spending plans on a conference call with analysts. Intel stock (Nasdaq: INTC) was down at times more than 9% despite a mixed third quarter financial performance that saw the company beat expectations on earnings per share. The major sticking point appeared to be around a dip in gross margins that CEO Pat Gelsinger said would be down for two to three years while the company spends to get back to a leading edge product position.

  • Watchdog says ‘substantial reason to believe’ that congressman’s wife used insider info in stock trade

    A congressional ethics watchdog has concluded there is “substantial reason to believe” that the wife of Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly used nonpublic information gained through her husband's position in Congress to purchase stock last year, a likely violation of federal law and House rules.

  • Southwest to trim flights due to staff shortages

    Southwest Airlines said Thursday that recent flight cancelations will cost the company $75 million as it confronts an ongoing labor crunch that has forced it to scale back capacity.

  • Trump deal delivers $420 million windfall for dealmaker

    (Reuters) -A merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture has delivered a potential windfall of $420 million for a former finance executive who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial dealmaker. Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando's stake in Digital World Acquisition Corp, the Miami-based blank-check acquisition firm he is leading, was worth $423 million on Thursday after his deal to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group was announced, according to a regulatory filing and Reuters calculations. Orlando invested only $3 million in Digital World, and is set to receive the windfall because the deal entitles him to additional compensation in shares as sponsor of the firm, the filing shows.

  • Red Hat continues to grow, but IBM's struggles continue

    IBM has been in the midst of a strategy shift with a focus on hybrid cloud and AI since Arvind Krishna was promoted to CEO in last year. Red Hat, the software company it purchased for $34 billion in 2018 has been at the center of it all. With the company reporting earnings yesterday, the financial performance was pretty bleak, but at least Red Hat continues to grow at a brisk pace.

  • Think Everything’s Expensive Now? Get Ready for What’s Next

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerConsumers around the world are about to get socked with even higher prices on everyday items, companies from food giant Unilever Plc to lubricant maker