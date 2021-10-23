Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG)

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Croma Security Solutions Group fairly valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£1.49m UK£1.25m UK£1.11m UK£1.03m UK£975.3k UK£943.9k UK£925.1k UK£914.7k UK£910.0k UK£909.2k Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -23.64% Est @ -16.28% Est @ -11.13% Est @ -7.52% Est @ -4.99% Est @ -3.23% Est @ -1.99% Est @ -1.12% Est @ -0.51% Est @ -0.09% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.7% UK£1.4 UK£1.1 UK£0.9 UK£0.8 UK£0.7 UK£0.6 UK£0.6 UK£0.5 UK£0.5 UK£0.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£7.0m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£909k× (1 + 0.9%) ÷ (6.7%– 0.9%) = UK£16m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£16m÷ ( 1 + 6.7%)10= UK£8.2m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£15m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.9, the company appears about fair value at a 12% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Croma Security Solutions Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.191. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Croma Security Solutions Group, there are three important aspects you should look at:

