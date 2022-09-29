Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Enwell Energy plc (LON:ENW)

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Enwell Energy plc (LON:ENW) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for Enwell Energy

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$4.90m

US$4.70m

US$4.57m

US$4.50m

US$4.47m

US$4.45m

US$4.46m

US$4.47m

US$4.50m

US$4.52m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x1

Est @ -4.14%

Est @ -2.62%

Est @ -1.55%

Est @ -0.81%

Est @ -0.29%

Est @ 0.08%

Est @ 0.33%

Est @ 0.51%

Est @ 0.64%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.6%

US$4.6

US$4.1

US$3.8

US$3.5

US$3.2

US$3.0

US$2.9

US$2.7

US$2.5

US$2.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$32m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$4.5m× (1 + 0.9%) ÷ (6.6%– 0.9%) = US$81m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$81m÷ ( 1 + 6.6%)10= US$43m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$75m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.2, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Enwell Energy as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.164. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Enwell Energy, there are three further aspects you should explore:

  1. Risks: Take risks, for example - Enwell Energy has 4 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

  2. Future Earnings: How does ENW's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every British stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • 2 Charts That Show When the Stock Market Will Bounce Back

    When the two-year Treasury yield breaks below its 11-week moving average, yields will have made a top. A lot of the downside pressure on stocks will then lift, and the stock market should rally.

  • 1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 252% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

    The broader economy might be slowing right now, but this company's trajectory remains firmly positive.

  • Trump’s Truth Social SPAC Changes Address to UPS Store as Investors Pull $137.5 Million

    The company intended to take the former president's social media platform public

  • An Elon Musk superfan made the Forbes 400 list after snapping up Tesla stock during the pandemic

    With a net worth of $7.2 billion, Leo KoGuan outpaces hedge-fund billionaire George Soros and philanthropist Melinda French Gates.

  • How much money do I need to live entirely off dividends? Here is the lowest amount you can probably get away with

    Dividends can offer fat full-time income. But the math needs to work.

  • How low the stock market could fall and what investors should do, according to experts

    A year of sharp declines for the stock market reversed over the summer, giving stocks a much-needed rebound. The S&P 500 on Monday closed at a lower point than it has on any other day of 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, fell officially into bear market territory, meaning it had dropped at least 20% from its most recent peak.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down 48.3% to 74.7% That Billionaires Are Buying

    Shares of digital payments platform PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) soared in the early days of the pandemic, but they've tumbled around 71.8% from the high they reached in 2021. Smelling a bargain, Ray Dalio and the fund he manages, Bridgewater Associates, bought up more than 1.1 million shares of PayPal during the second quarter. Dalio is attracted to PayPal as a long-term holding because its ubiquitous payments platform has a strong competitive advantage that should endure.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Trust as the Market Plunges

    These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.8% to 13.8%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors richer.

  • Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years

    The Dow Jones industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) officially entered a bear market earlier this week, as it closed more than 20% below the record levels it hit early in January 2022. Other major benchmarks had seen even larger losses, but it took the most recent downturn in the stock market to pull the venerable Dow along with them. As you'd expect from a downturn, some of the 30 stocks of the Dow Jones Industrials have taken harder hits than others.

  • Porsche Trades Higher After IPO Raises $9.2 Billion

    Volkswagen-owned Porsche priced its IPO at the top of its €76.50 to €82.50 euro price range, signaling strong demand. It began trading Thursday on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Makes List of Undervalued,  Stocks

    The CBOE Volatility Index has skyrocketed 89% so far this year. Morningstar put together a list of stocks with one- and three-year betas of 0.8 or lower. Then it screened for stocks that are undervalued, according to Morningstar analysts' fair value estimates.

  • AT&T Is Looking Good After a Few Disastrous Years

    When AT&T updated its corporate strategy, it decided to sell off its entertainment properties, which was a smart move

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 dividend paying stocks to buy according to Morgan Stanley’s quant screen. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen. Morgan Stanley’s Base Case: S&P Falling to $3,400 by Year […]

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Few growth stocks have escaped the recent market downturn. Here are two companies that fit this description: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Visa (NYSE: V). Microsoft squarely features on the list of companies whose services people use every day.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Sparking Interest From Insiders

    Such has been the force of the cumulative headwinds in 2022 that trying to make headway in this year’s downtrending market has been a struggle for most. A slowing economy, decades-high inflation and the accompanying rate hikes in the attempt to tame it, not to mention Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the impact on energy prices have all played their part in souring sentiment. The result has been widespread share losses. The good news is that those with a strong stomach could use the opportunity

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Double Your Money, According to Wall Street

    With inflation, rising interest rates, and fear of a recession weighing on investors' minds, even the best stocks have been in freefall. Investment bank analysts on Wall Street have identified a handful of top growth stocks that have a lot more potential than their present market values would suggest. Wall Street analysts who follow Exact Sciences think its best days are still to come.

  • NVIDIA and AMD Stocks Are No Bear Market Bargains

    The stock market doesn't care what your cost basis is. NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), two semiconductor stocks that were soaring until late 2021, have seen much of those gains come undone as chip shortages have given way to chip gluts. Both NVIDIA and AMD were doing well before the pandemic hit.

  • A $250 Billion Opportunity That Could Send Apple Stock Soaring

    Sales of 5G smartphones are taking off in India. The tech giant is manufacturing iPhone 14 models in India through its partner Foxconn in the city of Chennai. What's remarkable is that Apple's latest iPhones will now be made in India so soon after their global launch, This is a departure from the company's prior strategy of only making older models in this market.