Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Essel Propack Limited (NSE:ESSELPRO)

I am going to run you through how I calculated the intrinsic value of Essel Propack Limited (NSE:ESSELPRO) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today’s value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in December 2018 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

Is ESSELPRO fairly valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (₹, Millions) ₹2.04k ₹2.14k ₹2.22k ₹2.30k ₹2.38k Source Analyst x2 Analyst x4 Analyst x1 Est @ 3.4% Est @ 3.4% Present Value Discounted @ 13.55% ₹1.79k ₹1.66k ₹1.52k ₹1.38k ₹1.26k

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= ₹7.6b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (7.7%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 13.5%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2022 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = ₹2.4b × (1 + 7.7%) ÷ (13.5% – 7.7%) = ₹44b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = ₹44b ÷ ( 1 + 13.5%)5 = ₹23b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is ₹31b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of ₹98.77. Relative to the current share price of ₹105.8, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued at the time of writing.

Important assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Essel Propack as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 13.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company.