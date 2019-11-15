Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Does the November share price for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!
Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The calculation
We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|2029
|Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|US$10.4b
|US$11.1b
|US$15.0b
|US$17.7b
|US$19.8b
|US$21.5b
|US$23.0b
|US$24.4b
|US$25.6b
|US$26.6b
|Growth Rate Estimate Source
|Analyst x7
|Analyst x7
|Analyst x3
|Analyst x2
|Est @ 11.55%
|Est @ 8.9%
|Est @ 7.05%
|Est @ 5.76%
|Est @ 4.85%
|Est @ 4.21%
|Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.8%
|US$9.5k
|US$9.4k
|US$11.6k
|US$12.6k
|US$12.9k
|US$13.0k
|US$12.7k
|US$12.4k
|US$11.9k
|US$11.4k
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$118b
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.7%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.8%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$27b× (1 + 2.7%) ÷ 8.8%– 2.7%) = US$449b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$449b÷ ( 1 + 8.8%)10= US$193b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$310b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$68.5, the company appears about fair value at a 6.6% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
The assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Exxon Mobil as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.023. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
Next Steps:
Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Exxon Mobil, I've compiled three additional aspects you should look at:
