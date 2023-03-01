Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Fajarbaru Builder Group Bhd. (KLSE:FAJAR)

Key Insights

Fajarbaru Builder Group Bhd's estimated fair value is RM0.30 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM0.29 suggests Fajarbaru Builder Group Bhd is potentially trading close to its fair value

Fajarbaru Builder Group Bhd's peers are currently trading at a premium of 149% on average

How far off is Fajarbaru Builder Group Bhd. (KLSE:FAJAR) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM28.6m RM25.8m RM24.3m RM23.5m RM23.3m RM23.3m RM23.7m RM24.1m RM24.7m RM25.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -15.75% Est @ -9.95% Est @ -5.90% Est @ -3.06% Est @ -1.07% Est @ 0.32% Est @ 1.30% Est @ 1.98% Est @ 2.46% Est @ 2.79% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 13% RM25.4 RM20.3 RM17.0 RM14.6 RM12.8 RM11.4 RM10.3 RM9.3 RM8.5 RM7.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM137m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 13%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM25m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (13%– 3.6%) = RM289m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM289m÷ ( 1 + 13%)10= RM88m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM225m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.3, the company appears about fair value at a 4.4% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Fajarbaru Builder Group Bhd as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 13%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.135. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Fajarbaru Builder Group Bhd

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Construction market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine FAJAR's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for FAJAR.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Fajarbaru Builder Group Bhd, we've compiled three essential factors you should further research:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Fajarbaru Builder Group Bhd (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the KLSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

