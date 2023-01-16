Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Fima Corporation Berhad (KLSE:FIMACOR)

How far off is Fima Corporation Berhad (KLSE:FIMACOR) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM61.5m RM54.8m RM51.2m RM49.4m RM48.8m RM48.8m RM49.3m RM50.3m RM51.4m RM52.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -17.06% Est @ -10.87% Est @ -6.55% Est @ -3.52% Est @ -1.40% Est @ 0.09% Est @ 1.13% Est @ 1.85% Est @ 2.36% Est @ 2.72% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM55.5 RM44.5 RM37.5 RM32.6 RM29.0 RM26.1 RM23.8 RM21.9 RM20.2 RM18.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM310m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM53m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (11%– 3.6%) = RM738m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM738m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM261m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM571m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM2.0, the company appears about fair value at a 18% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Fima Corporation Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.964. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Fima Corporation Berhad, there are three fundamental factors you should assess:

Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Fima Corporation Berhad .

