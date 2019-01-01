Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC)

In this article I am going to calculate the intrinsic value of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will be using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not January 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Golden Star Resources by following the link below.

The calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $49.00 $74.55 $81.00 $72.50 $64.88 Source Analyst x4 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ -10.5% Est @ -10.5% Present Value Discounted @ 17.45% $41.72 $54.04 $50.00 $38.10 $29.03

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$213m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.3%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 17.4%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$65m × (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (17.4% – 2.3%) = US$439m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$439m ÷ ( 1 + 17.4%)5 = US$197m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$410m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of CA$5.13. Relative to the current share price of CA$4.14, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 19% discount to what it is available for right now.

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Golden Star Resources as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 17.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.972. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, DCF calculation shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. For GSC, I’ve put together three key aspects you should further examine:

