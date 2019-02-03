Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Greenply Industries Limited (NSE:GREENPLY)

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.
How far off is Greenply Industries Limited (NSE:GREENPLY) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, I am going to take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This is done using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not February 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Greenply Industries by following the link below.
The method
I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.
5-year cash flow forecast
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Levered FCF (₹, Millions)
|₹-370.00
|₹1.25k
|₹1.97k
|₹1.87k
|₹1.78k
|Source
|Analyst x3
|Analyst x3
|Analyst x1
|Est @ -5.07%
|Est @ -5.07%
|Present Value Discounted @ 14.54%
|₹-323.02
|₹949.40
|₹1.31k
|₹1.09k
|₹901.62
Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= ₹3.9b
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 7.6%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 14.5%.
Terminal Value (TV) = FCF2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = ₹1.8b × (1 + 7.6%) ÷ (14.5% – 7.6%) = ₹27b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = ₹27b ÷ ( 1 + 14.5%)5 = ₹14b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is ₹18b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of ₹145.14. Compared to the current share price of ₹131, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 9.7% discount to what it is available for right now.
Important assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Greenply Industries as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 14.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.939. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
Next Steps:
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company.
To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.
The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.