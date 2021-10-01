Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Limited (NZSE:HLG)

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Limited (NZSE:HLG) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's the estimated valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF (NZ$, Millions) NZ$39.5m NZ$35.6m NZ$33.4m NZ$32.2m NZ$31.5m NZ$31.3m NZ$31.3m NZ$31.6m NZ$31.9m NZ$32.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -14.8% Est @ -9.74% Est @ -6.19% Est @ -3.7% Est @ -1.97% Est @ -0.75% Est @ 0.1% Est @ 0.7% Est @ 1.12% Est @ 1.41% Present Value (NZ$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.9% NZ$36.6 NZ$30.6 NZ$26.6 NZ$23.7 NZ$21.6 NZ$19.8 NZ$18.4 NZ$17.2 NZ$16.1 NZ$15.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = NZ$225m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = NZ$32m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (7.9%– 2.1%) = NZ$569m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= NZ$569m÷ ( 1 + 7.9%)10= NZ$266m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is NZ$491m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of NZ$7.0, the company appears about fair value at a 16% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Hallenstein Glasson Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.326. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Hallenstein Glasson Holdings, we've put together three fundamental aspects you should explore:

