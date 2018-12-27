Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Heineken Holding N.V. (AMS:HEIO)

Does the December share price for Heineken Holding N.V. (AMS:HEIO) reflect it’s really worth? Today, I will calculate the stock’s intrinsic value by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today’s value. I will be using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in December 2018 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

View our latest analysis for Heineken Holding

Crunching the numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €1.64k €1.69k €1.75k €1.80k €1.86k Source Est @ 3.32% Est @ 3.32% Est @ 3.32% Est @ 3.32% Est @ 3.32% Present Value Discounted @ 8.14% €1.51k €1.44k €1.38k €1.32k €1.26k

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= €6.9b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 0.7%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.1%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2022 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €1.9b × (1 + 0.7%) ÷ (8.1% – 0.7%) = €25b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = €25b ÷ ( 1 + 8.1%)5 = €17b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is €24b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of €83.28. Relative to the current share price of €72.95, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 12% discount to what it is available for right now.

ENXTAM:HEIO Intrinsic Value Export December 27th 18 More

The assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Heineken Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, DCF calculation shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. For HEIO, I’ve put together three important aspects you should further research:

Financial Health: Does HEIO have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Future Earnings: How does HEIO’s growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Are there other high quality stocks you could be holding instead of HEIO? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow for every stock on the AMS every 6 hours. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



