Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (BME:ITX)

How far off is Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (BME:ITX) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, I am going to take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today’s value. This is done using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.
Step by step through the calculation
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.
5-year cash flow estimate
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Levered FCF (€, Millions)
|€3.24k
|€3.72k
|€4.08k
|€4.66k
|€4.65k
|Source
|Analyst x13
|Analyst x17
|Analyst x13
|Analyst x3
|Analyst x1
|Present Value Discounted @ 8.26%
|€2.99k
|€3.17k
|€3.22k
|€3.39k
|€3.13k
Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= €16b
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (1.3%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.3%.
Terminal Value (TV) = FCF2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €4.7b × (1 + 1.3%) ÷ (8.3% – 1.3%) = €68b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = €68b ÷ ( 1 + 8.3%)5 = €45b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is €61b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of €19.7. Compared to the current share price of €22.43, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued and not available at a discount at this time.
Important assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Industria de Diseño Textil as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
Next Steps:
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. For ITX, I’ve compiled three key factors you should look at:
