Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)

Simply Wall St
·5 min read

How far off is Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for Infobird

Is Infobird fairly valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$480.0k

US$540.0k

US$596.6k

US$643.9k

US$683.3k

US$716.5k

US$745.0k

US$770.0k

US$792.5k

US$813.4k

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Est @ 10.49%

Est @ 7.92%

Est @ 6.12%

Est @ 4.86%

Est @ 3.98%

Est @ 3.36%

Est @ 2.93%

Est @ 2.63%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.8%

US$0.4

US$0.5

US$0.5

US$0.5

US$0.5

US$0.5

US$0.5

US$0.5

US$0.4

US$0.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$4.0m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$813k× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (6.8%– 1.9%) = US$17m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$17m÷ ( 1 + 6.8%)10= US$8.7m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$13m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$0.6, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf
dcf

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Infobird as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.996. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Infobird, we've compiled three additional elements you should explore:

  1. Risks: As an example, we've found 2 warning signs for Infobird that you need to consider before investing here.

  2. Future Earnings: How does IFBD's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the NASDAQCM every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett's Ultimate Recommendation Can Help Make You a Millionaire

    Super investor Warren Buffett, CEO of the massive conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), has dispensed many nuggets of wisdom that can help make us better investors -- and as better investors, we can grow richer. Here's a look at some valuable investing lessons imparted by Mr. Buffett -- including what may be one of his last recommendations. If you want to learn how to be a smarter investor from someone who has headed his company for more than 50 years, growing its value by an annual average of about 20%, you're in luck: Warren Buffett has been publishing annual letters to his shareholders in each of those years.

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Luxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortU.S. Sewer

  • AT&T (T) Affirms 2022 View, Offers Long-Term Growth Targets

    While affirming guidance for 2022, AT&T (T) shed some light on its business transformation initiatives and offered an outlook of the standalone company for 2023 and beyond.

  • Tesla Stock Drops Again as Issues Start to Pile Up

    A tweet from CEO Elon Musk has investors thinking about inflation and its effect on profit margins. It's hurting the stock a little, adding to Friday's decline.

  • Former Nintendo America president left GameStop's board because leadership refused to explain how they would turn the company around

    Former Nintendo America president Reggie Fils-Aime left GameStop's board of directors after serving barely a year.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Just Beginning its High Growth Phase, but Investors are Currently Pricing-In Political Risk

    NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) just dropped 12.2% and pre-market indicators show that it may extend the drop further. While no one should try to catch falling knives, we wonder if NIO will be a good stock once the price stabilizes. For that reason, today we will go through some key fundamentals for the company.

  • AMC stuns investors with investment in gold and silver mine as it puts $1.8 billion war chest to work

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. surprised investors Tuesday with the news of an investment in a gold and silver mine that is well outside of its core cinema business.

  • US stocks are ‘on sale right now:’ Strategist

    Amid a turbulent market environment characterized by surging inflation and geopolitical risks, the broader pullback in markets has left investors with plenty of uncertainty, with the Federal Reserve expected to announce rate hikes this week. According to John Hancock Investment Management Co-Chief Investment Strategist Emily Roland, U.S. stocks may currently be cheaper than they appear.

  • My Retirement Portfolio Dropped 25% During the Tech Stock Correction -- 3 Reasons That's Just Fine

    With the S&P 500 index dropping over 10% in just the last three months, investors received a not-so-subtle reminder of the perfectly normal declines that occur in the market. According to Compound Capital Partners, the S&P 500 index sees intra-year corrections of 10% almost every other year and 20% drops every four. On top of the broad market's decline, the technology-focused NASDAQ Composite index dropped over 15% year to date, and many investors have felt the pain -- myself included.

  • 2 Big Reasons to Sell Shiba Inu

    With a market cap of $12 billion, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIBA) is the 15th-largest crypto by market cap. According to the crypto news site Watcher News, Shiba Inu's developers plan to help users "burn" SHIB tokens by adding a burn portal to the platform's decentralized exchange, ShibaSwap. Although developers haven't provided specifics, this possibly could be done by destroying a percentage of transaction fees when users trade SHIB on ShibaSwap.

  • How Wall Street star Cathie Wood is defying her doubters

    Do you believe in Cathie Wood? Wall Street's star stock picker has seen her fortunes wane over the past year as her flagship tech innovation fund slid more than 50%, losing $13 billion in market value. "People like to bet on somebody and look someone in their face and see their conviction," said Tom Lydon, an asset management veteran.

  • HBO Max and Discovery Plus Will Be Combined Into One Platform

    Discovery — which is about to become Warner Bros. Discovery within the next month, when its merger with AT&T’s WarnerMedia closes — has confirmed its plans to combine its current streaming service Discovery Plus and WarnerMedia’s HBO Max into one service, rather than offer the two platforms as a bundle. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels, who […]

  • Russia's stock market to close for a 3rd week, while the clock ticks down to a key debt payment deadline

    Russia is due to pay $117 million on two dollar-denominated bonds Wednesday, and is widely expected to default on its payment.

  • Insiders and Executives are Selling These 10 Oil Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 oil stocks that insiders and executives are selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Insiders and Executives are Selling These 5 Oil Stocks. Insider trading is an effective indicator of a company’s internal affairs. Usually, when insiders cash out, it is […]

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The stock market is highly volatile. Many of the high-flying growth stocks from the past few years have been hammered especially hard. Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) stands out in my view as an ideal growth stock to buy even during these tumultuous times.

  • Tata appoints N Chandrasekaran as Air India chairman

    Tata Group has appointed N Chandrasekaran as chairman of its Air India airline, a company spokesperson said on Monday, weeks after it acquired the former state-run carrier in a $2.4 billion equity and debt deal. Chandrasekaran is chairman of the autos-to-salt Tata Group and several of its companies, including Tata Motors.

  • Goldman Sachs cut its S&P 500 price target as commodity prices take a bite out of earnings and sees a 40% chance of recession

    "Extremely low levels of equity market liquidity have amplified the impact of widespread investor selling," Goldman Sachs said.