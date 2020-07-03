Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

How far off is Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.
The model
We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|2029
|2030
|Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|US$15.1b
|US$17.9b
|US$17.9b
|US$18.0b
|US$18.2b
|US$18.4b
|US$18.7b
|US$19.1b
|US$19.4b
|US$19.8b
|Growth Rate Estimate Source
|Analyst x11
|Analyst x1
|Est @ -0.19%
|Est @ 0.53%
|Est @ 1.04%
|Est @ 1.39%
|Est @ 1.64%
|Est @ 1.81%
|Est @ 1.94%
|Est @ 2.02%
|Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.3%
|US$13.8k
|US$15.0k
|US$13.7k
|US$12.6k
|US$11.6k
|US$10.8k
|US$10.0k
|US$9.4k
|US$8.7k
|US$8.1k
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$114b
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.3%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2030 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$20b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (9.3%– 2.2%) = US$286b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$286b÷ ( 1 + 9.3%)10= US$118b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$231b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$59.1, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
The assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Intel as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.178. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
Looking Ahead:
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Intel, we've put together three essential items you should assess:
