Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of INVISIO Communications AB (publ) (STO:IVSO) by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step by step through the calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (SEK, Millions) SEK89.0m SEK120.5m SEK146.0m SEK167.9m SEK185.7m SEK199.7m SEK210.6m SEK218.8m SEK225.1m SEK229.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 21.19% Est @ 14.97% Est @ 10.61% Est @ 7.56% Est @ 5.42% Est @ 3.92% Est @ 2.88% Est @ 2.14% Present Value (SEK, Millions) Discounted @ 5.91% SEK84.0 SEK107.4 SEK122.9 SEK133.5 SEK139.4 SEK141.6 SEK140.9 SEK138.3 SEK134.3 SEK129.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= SEK1.3b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (0.4%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.9%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = kr230m × (1 + 0.4%) ÷ (5.9% – 0.4%) = kr4.2b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = SEKkr4.2b ÷ ( 1 + 5.9%)10 = SEK2.38b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is SEK3.65b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate of SEK82.75. Compared to the current share price of SEK71.6, the company appears about fair value at a 13% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

OM:IVSO Intrinsic value, August 5th 2019

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at INVISIO Communications as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.918. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.