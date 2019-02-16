Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

How far off is Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, I am going to take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today’s value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not February 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Lear by following the link below.

The model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $912.72 $1.11k $1.17k $1.23k $1.29k Source Analyst x5 Analyst x6 Est @ 5.26% Est @ 5.26% Est @ 5.26% Present Value Discounted @ 13% $807.73 $869.44 $809.89 $754.42 $702.74

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$3.9b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.7%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 13%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$1.3b × (1 + 2.7%) ÷ (13% – 2.7%) = US$13b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$13b ÷ ( 1 + 13%)5 = US$7.0b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is US$11b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of $175.56. Relative to the current share price of $153.59, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 13% discount to what it is available for right now.

Important assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Lear as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 13%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.412. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.