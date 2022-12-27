Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of A-Rank Berhad (KLSE:ARANK)

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of A-Rank Berhad (KLSE:ARANK) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for A-Rank Berhad

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (MYR, Millions)

RM16.5m

RM15.0m

RM14.1m

RM13.8m

RM13.7m

RM13.7m

RM13.9m

RM14.2m

RM14.5m

RM15.0m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Est @ -14.68%

Est @ -9.21%

Est @ -5.38%

Est @ -2.70%

Est @ -0.83%

Est @ 0.49%

Est @ 1.41%

Est @ 2.05%

Est @ 2.50%

Est @ 2.81%

Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 15%

RM14.3

RM11.2

RM9.2

RM7.8

RM6.7

RM5.8

RM5.1

RM4.5

RM4.0

RM3.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM72m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 15%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM15m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (15%– 3.6%) = RM132m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM132m÷ ( 1 + 15%)10= RM32m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM104m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.5, the company appears about fair value at a 9.1% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at A-Rank Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 15%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.651. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For A-Rank Berhad, there are three additional factors you should explore:

  1. Risks: For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for A-Rank Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

  2. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

  3. Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Malaysian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Is Bearish On These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is bearish on. Stocks plummeted for a fourth consistent trading week on December 19, crushed by rising recession fears. However, CNBC’s Jim Cramer noted that there could be a buying opportunity in the equity markets ahead of a potential rally. On December 19, Cramer told investors: […]

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. 3 assets he likes instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    Three major headwinds have been combining to buffet the markets – persistently high inflation, the Fed’s rising interest rates in its ongoing battle to tame it, and the increasing worries that a recession is around the corner. In such an unpredictable market environment, investors need to find some clear and reliable sign to indicate just which stocks are the most attractive choices to weather the volatile conditions. One of the clearest such signals comes from the corporate insiders, company of

  • Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Oils-Energy Stocks Now

    The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

  • With Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) It Looks Like You'll Get What You Pay For

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 45.8x Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) may be sending very...

  • 2 Cheap Stocks With 10x Potential to Buy In 2023

    Growth stocks have generally taken the worst beatings in the 2022 market downturn, and that's true of some companies that have incredible long-term potential. The concept of an online bank has been around for a few decades now, but SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) is doing things a little differently. Instead of offering an attractive niche product (like a high-yield savings account), SoFi's goal is to offer everything its customers need, and get them to abandon their current banks altogether.

  • 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • 11 Best Farmland and Agriculture Stocks To Buy Heading Into 2023

    In this article, we discuss 11 best farmland and agriculture stocks to buy heading into 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Farmland and Agriculture Stocks to Buy. Kenneth Scott Zuckerberg, lead analyst and senior economist with CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange division, told S&P Global Commodities Insights in […]

  • Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • Struggling Chains That May Not Make It to 2023

    Shifts in consumer buying habits, the rise of Amazon and a company's inability to modernize and adapt to today's shoppers are among the reasons why some venerable U.S. retail chains have all but shut...

  • Don't Look Now, But Is This Crypto Trading for Less Than $1 Back From the Dead?

    Granted, a lot of the recent price increase is based on hope and speculation, predicated on the return of Andre Cronje, who has been compared to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) founder Satoshi Nakamoto (a pseudonym) for his influence on the crypto market. At the end of November, Fantom released a detailed description of its financial records showing that it has $340 million worth of digital assets on hand, including $100 million in stablecoins, $100 million in crypto assets, $50 million in non-crypto assets, and approximately $90 million worth of Fantom tokens. This calculation was based on an annual burn rate of $7 million, and the ability to generate steady annual income on those $340 million worth of digital assets.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou

  • "Bond King" Bill Gross Is Buying Annaly Capital Management and AGNC. Should Investors Follow Suit?

    These two mortgage real estate investment trusts struggled this year, resulting in high annual dividend yields.

  • Here's when PNC economists say the Fed will get inflation down to 2%

    The slowdown in inflation is underway, but will take a bigger slowdown in the economy to reach the Fed's objective.

  • Medicare Part B's First Premium Drop in Over a Decade Comes With 3 Added Bonuses

    Retirees got some good news this year when the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that standard monthly Medicare Part B premiums would drop to $164.90 in 2023, a 3% decline from 2022. Medicare is the federal health insurance program for people over the age of 65 and Medicare Part B covers certain necessary and preventative healthcare services. The 3% drop may not sound like much, but this is the first time in over a decade that Medicare Part B premiums are moving down.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now That Are Down 23% to 27%

    This year has been a really challenging one for investors. The stock market is down significantly due to concerns that we could be heading toward a recession. A downturn could force many companies to reduce their cash outflows, including dividend payments to shareholders.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth in 20 Years

    What follows are five surefire stocks that can help build generational wealth over the next 20 years. One such winner that can keep on winning for its shareholders is payment processor Visa (NYSE: V). In terms of credit card network market share by purchase volume, Visa is in a class of its own in the United States.

  • There's No Escaping Pfizer Inc.'s (NYSE:PFE) Muted Earnings

    Pfizer Inc.'s ( NYSE:PFE ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.7x might make it look like a buy right now compared...

  • 3 Medical Dividend Stocks That Hit the Sweet Spot

    Healthcare stocks with dividends can be a good place to park funds during inflationary periods. Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY), and Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) all have dividends yielding 2.5% or more with a history of consistent increases to reward long-term investors. Medical Properties Trust is one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 434 in total that it leases across 30 states and 10 countries.

  • Possible bearish signals as Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) insiders disposed of US$5.4m worth of stock

    Many Norfolk Southern Corporation ( NYSE:NSC ) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of...