Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of RedPlanet Berhad (KLSE:RPLANET)

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

Key Insights

  • Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, RedPlanet Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.25

  • With RM0.25 share price, RedPlanet Berhad appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

  • RedPlanet Berhad's peers are currently trading at a premium of 736% on average

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of RedPlanet Berhad (KLSE:RPLANET) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for RedPlanet Berhad

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (MYR, Millions)

RM3.73m

RM3.64m

RM3.62m

RM3.65m

RM3.70m

RM3.78m

RM3.88m

RM3.99m

RM4.11m

RM4.25m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Est @ -4.89%

Est @ -2.35%

Est @ -0.57%

Est @ 0.67%

Est @ 1.54%

Est @ 2.15%

Est @ 2.58%

Est @ 2.87%

Est @ 3.08%

Est @ 3.23%

Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 12%

RM3.3

RM2.9

RM2.6

RM2.4

RM2.1

RM2.0

RM1.8

RM1.7

RM1.5

RM1.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM22m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM4.2m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (12%– 3.6%) = RM55m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM55m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= RM19m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM40m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.3, the company appears about fair value at a 1.1% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at RedPlanet Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.995. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for RedPlanet Berhad

Strength

  • Currently debt free.

  • Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

  • Earnings declined over the past year.

  • Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Software market.

Opportunity

  • Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

  • Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine RPLANET's earnings prospects.

Threat

  • No apparent threats visible for RPLANET.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For RedPlanet Berhad, we've put together three important aspects you should consider:

  1. Risks: For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for RedPlanet Berhad (3 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

  2. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

  3. Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the KLSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • 'Oh my God': This secretary in Illinois built a $7M fortune starting with $180. Here's the one powerful technique that made Grace Groner rich — and can change your life too

    No lotto tickets required.

  • 3 Exceptionally Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These historically profitable dividend-paying stocks are ideal for risk-averse investors wanting to take advantage of a bear market discount.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy with Reasonable Valuations

    There are still some chip stocks that are trading at reasonable valuations

  • Coinbase Announces Very Bad News

    The cryptocurrency exchange says it received a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), suggesting a possible enforcement action.

  • ‘Our Best Long-Term Picks’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 3 High-Quality Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock experts often tout the merit of taking the long-term view rather than looking for short term gains. It’s a strategy that gets the thumbs up from Morgan Stanley’s US Equity Strategy team, led by Mike Wilson. Wilson has been one of the Street’s most vocal bears for a while, but while he does not see the bear market as over just yet, he forecasts a “stronger earnings picture” by next year. A friendlier monetary policy, high inflation receding, pent-up demand in investment/capex and in specifi

  • GE Is Splitting in Two. What Each Part Is Worth.

    Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe took a look at what GE Aerospace and GE Vernova will be worth on a stand-alone basis. GE Vernova, GE's power generation businesses, are due to be spun out in early 2024.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 43% to 70%, According to Wall Street

    To be sure, many dividend stocks aren't likely to deliver huge gains. Here are three dividend stocks that could soar 43% to 70% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street. Devon Energy's (NYSE: DVN) dividend yield currently stands at 10.5%.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks – and Both Could Make You Richer Over Time

    Cathie Wood manages several funds through her company Ark Invest that focus on innovative growth. While no company or investment analyst can promise comparable growth, investors hold tremendous potential for outsized gains with Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM). Roku currently makes up about 5.6% of Cathie Wood's combined portfolios, and it has become more troubled as of late.

  • Short Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- Hindenburg Research said it will soon release a new report, two months after the US short seller’s explosive allegations against Adani Group wiped more than $100 billion off the Indian conglomerate’s market value.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Ru

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few weeks have been rocky, with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks, dominating the headlines. For a short time, it seemed that the contagion would spread to the global financial giants. Now, however, it appears that we’ve managed to avoid a true banking crisis – and Raymond James’ chief investment officer Larry Adam has pointed out several reasons why. For starters, Adam notes that Credit Suisse, despite its troubles, found a way out

  • Billionaire Richard Branson's Space Business Just Found a Game-Changer

    Virgin Orbit's shares are up about 35% in March 22 trading after a report emerged the company had found some capital. The company, part-owned by billionaire Richard Branson, had been challenged recently by a drop in its market capitalization. Virgin Orbit is close to making a deal for a $200 million investment from Matthew Brown, Reuters reported.

  • Here's the Number Medical Properties Trust Investors Should Watch Like a Hawk

    Here's another number that Medical Properties Trust investors should watch like a hawk. As of Feb. 28, 2023, nearly 26.2% of Medical Properties Trust's stock float was sold short. Mainly because it could set the stage for a short squeeze.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sounds the Alarm on U.S. Banks

    The legendary investor published a chart which quantifies the uninsured clients and unrealized capital losses for major regional banks.

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • Don't Wait for Your Dividends. Here's How You Can Collect Cash Every Month.

    Dividend stocks can provide investors with some excellent recurring cash flow. Three stocks that can provide you with above-average payouts and that together can ensure you're collecting cash every month are Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH), General Mills (NYSE: GIS), and Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK). Here's why all three dividend stocks can be good additions to your portfolio right now.

  • This Stock Could Soar by 173%, According to Wall Street

    It's been a bumpy and volatile ride for the cannabis industry over the past couple of years, and even many of the leaders in the market haven't escaped the bloodbath. Trulieve Cannabis' gross margin came in at 55% for the year, which, although still very respectable, is lower than the 61% it had in 2021.

  • Inflation jumps unexpectedly as food shortages bite

    Britain’s vegetable shortage caused inflation to rise unexpectedly last month, increasing pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates this week.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for March 22nd

    AMD, ASLE and ALCO have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on March 22, 2023.

  • First Republic shares fall as Yellen says not considering 'blanket insurance' on bank deposits

    A "bull case" scenario for the shares of beleaguered First Republic Bank as it considers its options became more difficult on Wednesday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said there is no discussion on insurance for all bank deposits without approval from the U.S. Congress. First Republic, whose shares have lost much of their value since the banking crisis started in the U.S. on March 8, is among banks speaking to peers and investment firms about potential deals in the wake of U.S. regulators' taking over Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank following bank runs. Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia, in a report earlier this week, set a target price of $54 for First Republic shares in a best-case scenario.

  • How safe are credit unions amid bank turmoil?

    A series of bank collapses in recent weeks has given some depositors the jitters, with many moving their funds to larger institutions for safety. So how are credit unions faring?