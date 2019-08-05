Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Renewi plc (LON:RWI)

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Renewi plc (LON:RWI) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €43.6m €55.6m €45.1m €38.7m €35.0m €32.8m €31.5m €30.7m €30.3m €30.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -14.18% Est @ -9.56% Est @ -6.32% Est @ -4.06% Est @ -2.47% Est @ -1.36% Est @ -0.59% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 12.99% €38.6 €43.5 €31.3 €23.8 €19.0 €15.8 €13.4 €11.6 €10.1 €8.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= €215.8m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 13%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €30m × (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (13% – 1.2%) = €259m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = €€259m ÷ ( 1 + 13%)10 = €76.36m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €292.20m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate in the company’s reported currency of €0.37. However, RWI’s primary listing is in United Kingdom, and 1 share of RWI in EUR represents 0.916 ( EUR/ GBP) share of LSE:RWI, so the intrinsic value per share in GBP is £0.33. Compared to the current share price of £0.29, the company appears about fair value at a 13% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Renewi as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 13%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.769. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.