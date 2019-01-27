Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Schindler Holding AG (VTX:SCHN)

Does the January share price for Schindler Holding AG (VTX:SCHN) reflect it’s really worth? Today, I will calculate the stock’s intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today’s value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not January 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Schindler Holding by following the link below.

See our latest analysis for Schindler Holding

Is SCHN fairly valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF993.20 CHF1.13k CHF1.17k CHF1.33k CHF1.38k Source Analyst x13 Analyst x10 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 3.84% Present Value Discounted @ 8.88% CHF912.21 CHF954.80 CHF903.63 CHF943.59 CHF899.96

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= CHF4.6b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (3.3%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.9%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF1.4b × (1 + 3.3%) ÷ (8.9% – 3.3%) = CHF25b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = CHF25b ÷ ( 1 + 8.9%)5 = CHF17b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CHF21b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of CHF197.52. Compared to the current share price of CHF204.8, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued at the time of writing.

SWX:SCHN Intrinsic Value Export January 27th 19 More

Important assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Schindler Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.833. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. For SCHN, I’ve put together three fundamental aspects you should further research: