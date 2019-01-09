Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Sonova Holding AG (VTX:SOON)

In this article I am going to calculate the intrinsic value of Sonova Holding AG (VTX:SOON) by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today’s value. This is done using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

Step by step through the calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF487.69 CHF502.86 CHF552.65 CHF606.67 CHF705.00 Source Analyst x13 Analyst x14 Analyst x12 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Present Value Discounted @ 8.74% CHF448.48 CHF425.25 CHF429.79 CHF433.87 CHF463.66

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= CHF2.2b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 3.7%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.7%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF705m × (1 + 3.7%) ÷ (8.7% – 3.7%) = CHF15b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = CHF15b ÷ ( 1 + 8.7%)5 = CHF9.6b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CHF12b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of CHF180.09. Relative to the current share price of CHF163.05, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 9.5% discount to what it is available for right now.

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Sonova Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

