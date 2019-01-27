Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Sopra Steria Group (EPA:SOP)

In this article I am going to calculate the intrinsic value of Sopra Steria Group (EPA:SOP) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today’s value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not January 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Sopra Steria Group by following the link below.

Step by step through the calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €173.75 €198.51 €210.00 €225.00 €233.00 Source Analyst x8 Analyst x7 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Present Value Discounted @ 10.55% €157.17 €162.44 €155.44 €150.66 €141.13

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= €767m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (0.7%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 10.5%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €233m × (1 + 0.7%) ÷ (10.5% – 0.7%) = €2.4b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = €2.4b ÷ ( 1 + 10.5%)5 = €1.4b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €2.2b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of €109.67. Relative to the current share price of €93.2, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 15% discount to what it is available for right now.

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Sopra Steria Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 10.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.059. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company.