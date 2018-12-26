Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of SUEZ SA (EPA:SEV)

Today I will be providing a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of SUEZ SA (EPA:SEV) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today’s value. This is done using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not December 2018 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for SUEZ by following the link below.

Is SEV fairly valued?

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €760.90 €651.21 €779.50 €978.00 €1.00k Source Analyst x9 Analyst x6 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 2.65% Present Value Discounted @ 13.05% €673.10 €509.58 €539.58 €598.86 €543.79

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= €2.9b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (0.8%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 13%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2022 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €1.0b × (1 + 0.8%) ÷ (13% – 0.8%) = €8.2b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = €8.2b ÷ ( 1 + 13%)5 = €4.5b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €7.3b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of €11.9. Relative to the current share price of €11.7, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 1.7% discount to what it is available for right now.

The assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at SUEZ as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 13%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.33. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

