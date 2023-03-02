Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Tashin Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TASHIN)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Tashin Holdings Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.50

Tashin Holdings Berhad's RM0.40 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

The average premium for Tashin Holdings Berhad's competitorsis currently 137%

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Tashin Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TASHIN) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM12.2m RM15.2m RM17.9m RM20.4m RM22.5m RM24.4m RM26.1m RM27.7m RM29.2m RM30.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 32.93% Est @ 24.12% Est @ 17.96% Est @ 13.64% Est @ 10.62% Est @ 8.50% Est @ 7.02% Est @ 5.99% Est @ 5.26% Est @ 4.75% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 15% RM10.7 RM11.5 RM11.8 RM11.7 RM11.3 RM10.7 RM10.0 RM9.2 RM8.4 RM7.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM103m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 15%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM31m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (15%– 3.6%) = RM283m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM283m÷ ( 1 + 15%)10= RM71m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM174m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.4, the company appears about fair value at a 20% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Tashin Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 15%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.398. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Tashin Holdings Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Metals and Mining market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine TASHIN's earnings prospects.

Threat

Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Tashin Holdings Berhad, we've compiled three additional items you should look at:

