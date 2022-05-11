Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE)

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Is VEEM fairly valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) -AU$1.20m AU$4.10m AU$4.10m AU$4.12m AU$4.16m AU$4.21m AU$4.27m AU$4.33m AU$4.40m AU$4.47m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 0.54% Est @ 0.92% Est @ 1.18% Est @ 1.37% Est @ 1.5% Est @ 1.59% Est @ 1.65% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.6% -AU$1.1 AU$3.6 AU$3.4 AU$3.2 AU$3.0 AU$2.9 AU$2.7 AU$2.6 AU$2.5 AU$2.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$25m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.8%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$4.5m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (6.6%– 1.8%) = AU$96m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$96m÷ ( 1 + 6.6%)10= AU$51m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$76m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$0.5, the company appears about fair value at a 18% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at VEEM as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.121. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For VEEM, there are three essential aspects you should assess:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for VEEM that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does VEE's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

