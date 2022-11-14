Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Yinson Holdings Berhad (KLSE:YINSON)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Yinson Holdings Berhad (KLSE:YINSON) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) -RM1.52b -RM513.5m RM546.5m RM876.3m RM1.26b RM1.65b RM2.03b RM2.38b RM2.69b RM2.97b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 60.35% Est @ 43.31% Est @ 31.38% Est @ 23.03% Est @ 17.19% Est @ 13.1% Est @ 10.23% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 17% -RM1.3k -RM377 RM344 RM473 RM581 RM654 RM690 RM693 RM672 RM635

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM3.1b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 17%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM3.0b× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (17%– 3.6%) = RM23b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM23b÷ ( 1 + 17%)10= RM5.0b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM8.1b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM2.2, the company appears about fair value at a 20% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Yinson Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 17%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Yinson Holdings Berhad, there are three important elements you should explore:

Risks: To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Yinson Holdings Berhad (including 1 which can't be ignored) . Future Earnings: How does YINSON's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

