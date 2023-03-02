Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding Company Limited (SGX:BWM)

Key Insights

  • Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding's estimated fair value is S$0.40 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

  • Current share price of S$0.40 suggests Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding is potentially trading close to its fair value

  • Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding's peers are currently trading at a premium of 327% on average

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding Company Limited (SGX:BWM) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions)

CN¥149.0m

CN¥195.0m

CN¥238.3m

CN¥276.7m

CN¥309.5m

CN¥337.0m

CN¥359.8m

CN¥379.0m

CN¥395.4m

CN¥409.6m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Est @ 43.27%

Est @ 30.87%

Est @ 22.19%

Est @ 16.11%

Est @ 11.86%

Est @ 8.88%

Est @ 6.79%

Est @ 5.33%

Est @ 4.31%

Est @ 3.60%

Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 12%

CN¥133

CN¥156

CN¥171

CN¥178

CN¥178

CN¥174

CN¥166

CN¥157

CN¥146

CN¥136

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥1.6b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥410m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (12%– 1.9%) = CN¥4.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥4.3b÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= CN¥1.4b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CN¥3.0b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of S$0.4, the company appears about fair value at a 1.1% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.360. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding

Strength

  • No major strengths identified for BWM.

Weakness

  • Earnings declined over the past year.

  • Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

  • Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

  • Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine BWM's earnings prospects.

Threat

  • Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding, we've compiled three important elements you should further research:

  1. Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

  2. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

  3. Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the SGX every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

