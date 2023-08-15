Estiven Sarminento, 16, charged in murder of teen in Highland Park
The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force said Estiven Sarminento, of Highland Park, shot and killed Omar Diaz, also 16, of Highwood.
The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force said Estiven Sarminento, of Highland Park, shot and killed Omar Diaz, also 16, of Highwood.
The eXoMod Concepts 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat C68 Carbon is a celebrity on wheels. It takes a big personality to helm this 717-horsepower beast.
Now as Tesla becomes a major electric vehicle player in China, it finds itself in a similar dilemma. A recent, wide-ranging update to Beijing's anti-espionage legislation is also prompting foreign firms to take a closer look at the risks of operating in the country that has turned national security into a top priority. Foreign automakers have been in China for decades, but internet-connected vehicles have given rise to a slew of new data compliance requirements that did not affect traditional carmakers.
The Delhi High Court has ruled that Google's Ads Programme falls under the purview of the country's Trademarks Act, in a major decision that may redefine online advertising's legal landscape. The decision (PDF), delivered by a division bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Amit Mahajan last week, observed that Google was an "active participant" in the use of the trademarks of proprietors. Google’s practice of suggesting competitors' trademarks as keywords to advertisers yielded significant profits for the search giant via keyword sales.
Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a grand jury in Georgia on criminal charges stemming from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s long-running investigation into attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election in that state.
"We support any steps taken by the league to better understand the situation," the Rays wrote in a statement.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
The YouTuber-turned-boxer shared the story on a recent episode of his podcast "Impaulsive."
This best-selling surge protector is on super sale on Amazon and it's the perfect solution if you're running out of outlets.
“Jeter came in and destroyed the ballpark.”
Police defended the raid, but legal experts suggest it may have violated federal law designed to protect news organizations.
CoinDesk, a crypto media business owned by Digital Currency Group, is reducing its workforce, according to an internal email viewed by TechCrunch. “Several roles, predominantly in our media team, were impacted by a reduction in force,” Kevin Worth, CEO of CoinDesk wrote in the note. Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that the media organization was nearing a deal to be sold to a group of investors for $125 million.
The singer-actress packs plenty of moxie (in addition to lip gloss) on "Running Wild With Bear Grylls."
The legendary supermodel discussed her philosophy on aging.
The screwdriver is one of the most basic tools. They are extremely versatile and easy to use and everyone should a set of them handy.
Twitter, Reddit, GitHub and Spotify all went down intermittently that day, victims of what was at the time one of the largest distributed denial-of-service attacks in history. DDoS attacks had existed for years before 2016, but the fact that this one incident took down so many major services drew the attention of people who didn't know much about cybersecurity. Since then, no DDoS attack has ever been so newsworthy, but the problem hasn’t gotten away.
Can the Gators turn Mertz into the quarterback Wisconsin wanted?
A U.S. review board tasked with investigating major cybersecurity incidents said it will begin looking at the recent intrusion of U.S. government email systems provided by Microsoft, whose handling of the incident drew ire and scrutiny from federal lawmakers and the wider security community. The Cyber Security Review Board, or CSRB, said Friday that its latest investigation will include a "broader review of issues relating to cloud-based identity and authentication infrastructure." The board said it began considering an investigation after learning of the Microsoft cloud breach, which saw China state-backed hackers break into government email accounts, including the inbox of U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, several officials at the U.S. State Department, and other organizations not yet publicly named.
Cooper is now the early favorite as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft with scouts already making him a priority the last two years.
This week's podcast sees us recap the Toyota Land Cruiser reveal from the ground, cover a lot of other news and drive some other hybrid Toyotas.
From comfy sneakers to anti-aging skin care, these are the scores I’m adding to my cart this weekend.