Estonia allocates €80 million military aid package for Ukraine

The Estonian government has adopted the decision to supply Ukraine with long-term military aid worth €80 million for protection against Russian aggression.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Ministry of Defence of Estonia

Details: The new package will include "a large quantity" of the Javelin anti-tanks missiles, machine guns, ammunition for light arms, different means of transport and vessels, as well as diving equipment.

Estonia’s Defence Ministry does not disclose the exact amount of aid for security reasons but an estimated worth of the package is almost €80 million.

"This package was formed with the goal of being as helpful as possible for Ukraine without harming Estonia’s own defence capacity. We’re replacing the necessary stockpiles," Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur explained.

He said that Estonia will continue to supply Ukraine with significant and stable support until it wins the war, since not only Ukraine’s but also Estonia’s, transatlantic and global security in general is at stake.

"Just like last year the Javelin missiles played a decisive role in the defence of the city of Kyiv and inspired other countries to give a hand to Ukraine, this large aid package intents to demonstrate that Ukraine’s fight for freedom can only be successful if NATO members continue helping Ukrainians," Pevkur added.

Background: Earlier, Kaja Kallas, Prime Minister of Estonia, and Petteri Orpo, Prime Minister of Finland, wrote a joint statement in which they stressed the importance of uninterrupted support for Ukraine and the necessity to prove Moscow that its hope for the West’s fatigue is in vain.

This week, Finland’s Defence Minister adopted a decision to increase the capacities of local ammunition production in order to make long-term support for Ukraine possible.

Support UP or become our patron!