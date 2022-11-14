Estonia changes tack, won't side against Israel in UN votes

3
·1 min read

HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia’s foreign minister says the Baltic country has changed its policy toward Israel and will no longer vote for U.N. resolutions condemning Tel Aviv’s actions in the occupied Palestinian territories including the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Instead, the European country is looking from now on to align its U.N. voting position in such matters with Washington, its closest security policy ally.

According to a report published Monday by the Estonian public broadcaster ERR, Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said Estonia — an European Union and NATO member — recently voted together with the United States against the condemnation of Israel at the U.N.

Previously, Estonia has usually voted for resolutions condemning Israel at the U.N. together with several other countries.

Reinsalu said his country’s foreign policy has changed in this matter.

“Estonia is a member of the EU, and if the EU has a common political position including some U.N. resolutions as well ... then naturally we will act in accordance with a jointly agreed EU position,” he said.

However, should the 27 EU countries have differences of opinion, Reinsalu said Estonia would now as a rule align its voting position with Washington.

Reinsalu, who resumed the post of Estonia’s top diplomat in July, didn’t explain what prompted the Baltic nation to make the policy shift.

Estonia, a nation of 1.3 million, held a non-permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council in 2020-2021.

Recommended Stories

  • How the energy crisis is pressuring countries at the UN climate summit – while some race to renewables, others see natural gas wealth, but it may be short-lived

    A pipeline in Tunisia supplies natural gas from Algeria to Italy. Fethi Belaid/AFP via Getty ImagesRussia’s war on Ukraine has cast a shadow over this year’s United Nations climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where officials from around the world are discussing the costs of climate change and how to cut emissions that remain near record highs. The war has dramatically disrupted energy markets the world over, leaving many countries vulnerable to price spikes amid supply shortages. Europe, w

  • About 15,000 paintings looted Kherson museums by Russian invasion forces

    Russian invasion forces have looted about 15,000 paintings from the collections of Kherson museums and taken them by truck to Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimea, the National Resistance Center reported on its site on Nov. 12.

  • Israel rushes to protect marine life as Mediterranean warms

    Between the cliffs and crags of Israel’s submerged prehistoric coastline, a Mediterranean ecosystem is surging back to life. Israel is blazing forward with a plan to protect sections of its 118-mile coastline, a measure experts say is crucial to maintain biodiversity and shield ecosystems from humanity. Rosh Hanikra, just south of the Lebanese border, is the centerpiece of this effort, providing what scientists believe can be a blueprint for rescuing seas ravaged by pollution, overfishing and climate change.

  • EU sanctions 29 Iranians, three organisations over crackdown on protests

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union on Tuesday slapped additional sanctions on Iran, targeting 29 individuals and three organisations, in response to what it has condemned as Tehran's widespread use of force against peaceful protesters. "We stand with the Iranian people and support their right to protest peacefully and voice their demands and views freely," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement. The protests, triggered by the Sept. 16 death of Mahsa Amini in morality police custody, mark one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

  • Chief of Wagner PMC presses new charges against Governor of St. Petersburg, suspecting him of treason

    Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the Chief of the Wagner Private Military Company, has pressed charges against Aleksandr Beglov, the governor of St. Petersburg; this time, Prigozhin suspects the official of high treason.

  • Russia's Lavrov says West seeking to militarise southeast Asia

    Lavrov will head Russia's delegation to the summit - the first such meeting since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February - after the Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin was too busy to attend. Ukraine is set to dominate the agenda with Western leaders likely to publicly confront Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and push the likes of China and India - which have both previously expressed concerns over the war - to criticise Moscow's actions.

  • Sacramento-area sheriff’s deputy fired, arrested on suspicion of DUI while on duty

    The deputy was recently hired and still on a probationary employment period, authorities said.

  • Macron vows tougher Iran sanctions amid protests crackdown

    French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday the West should step up sanctions against Iran by targeting government officials who are part of the violent crackdown on protesters demanding women's rights in the Islamic Republic. Iranian women — and some men — have been protesting the government’s severe restrictions on their daily life since late September after the death of a 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her arrest for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code. Tens of thousands of people across France and Europe have marched in solidarity protests with rebelling Iranians, demanding freedom for women and an end to the compulsory headscarf. French music and film stars, including two Oscar-winning actors, Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche, filmed themselves chopping off locks of their hair in support of protesters in Iran.

  • Browns QB Watson cleared to practice as suspension nears end

    Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was cleared to practice Monday, a significant step in his return to the NFL following an 11-game suspension. Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women during massage therapy sessions, reached a settlement with the league in August to sit out 11 games, pay a $5 million fine and undergo counseling and treatment. To this point, Watson has been permitted only to attend meetings and work out at the team's facility.

  • Poland says to take over Gazprom's Polish assets

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland will take over Gazprom's Polish assets, a minister said on Monday, adding the move concerned the Russian company's 48% stake in Europolgaz, which owns the Polish section of the Yamal gas pipeline. The compulsory administration will ensure security of the critical infrastructure used for gas transit, Polish Development Minister Waldemar Buda, said in an emailed statement. In September, Poland imposed sanctions on Gazprom and said its assets would be frozen after in April sanctioning 50 Russian oligarchs and companies, including Gazprom, in a move to increase pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • 10 rules and laws that the royal family is allowed to break

    King Charles III is technically allowed to break any law without fear of legal repercussions, thanks to his sovereign immunity.

  • In brutal drought, Kenyan herders look for hope underground

    After three years of drought in Samburu County, Kenya, the riverbeds were bone-dry. Harnessing Eastern Africa's groundwater could be a huge benefit for a region struggling to slake its thirst. Climate change is making drought more likely but, as in much of the continent, people in East Africa and the Horn of Africa lack the resources to tap groundwater on a wide and efficient scale.

  • Take a Look Inside the Former French Estate of the Duke of Windsor and Wallis Simpson

    The former French country home of the Duke of Windsor and Wallis Simpson was listed for £5.6 million in 2019. Here's a look at the property.

  • Bills’ Stefon Diggs reflects on overtime loss to the Vikings

    #Bills' Stefon Diggs reflects on overtime loss to the #Vikings:

  • All five of the Trump children posed together for Tiffany Trump's wedding. Here are 16 photos of them over the years.

    The Trump children gathered on Saturday to celebrate Tiffany Trump's marriage to Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago.

  • Mike Pence Has Harshest Words Yet For Trump's Slam On Him During Capitol Riot

    The former vice president let the bitterness show on ABC's "World News Tonight."

  • Mitch McConnell won’t become Senate majority leader again. What that means for his power

    The election results ensured Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell will stay Senate minority (instead of majority) leader. Here's how that affects his power.

  • Kari Lake apes Trump in savaging her opponents. That'll have to change if she is to govern

    Trump's influence is waning if the midterm elections are an indication. Will Kari Lake learn from that and pivot should she win the race for governor?

  • Hobbs lead over Lake narrows with 93 percent of votes counted

    Democrat Katie Hobbs’ lead over Republican Kari Lake in Arizona’s gubernatorial race has narrowed to just 1 percentage point with 93 percent of the state’s vote tallied. The two candidates are now separated by just 26,000 votes, five days after last week’s election. Hobbs’ lead stood at about 36,000 votes earlier in the day. Despite…

  • Lara Trump warns Ron DeSantis not to run against her father-in-law in 2024: 'Those primaries get very messy and very raw'

    Lara Trump said DeSantis would be better off having the full support of the GOP, including the MAGA movement, if he ran for president in 2028.