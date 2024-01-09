Estonia commits 0.25% of its GDP to UA’s defense over next 4 years, calls on allies to do the same

Estonia has promised to donate military aid to Ukraine equal to 0.25% of its GDP, or about 120 billion euros ($131 billion USD), over the next four years, Estonian Prime Minister Kaia Kallas announced at a press conference on Jan. 8, reported ERR.

She also called on Europe, North America, and other allies to follow this example.

"Estonia's contribution to the victory in the war in Ukraine will be equivalent to 0.25 percent of its GDP over the next four years,” she said. “If everyone contributes 0.25 percent, that is all Ukraine requires to win this war."

Support of Ukraine is necessary to ensure Estonia's security, she added.

Estonia will also allocate 14 million euros ($15 million USD) per year for joint actions to rebuild Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Jan. 8 urged EU countries to increase arms supplies to Ukraine in 2024, as the planned contributions by most EU countries are "too small."

