Estonia sends Ukraine EUR 80 million military aid package, including Javelins

Estonia delivered a new EUR 80 million ($86 million) military aid package to Ukraine, featuring Javelin anti-tank missiles, announced the country's Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, Estonian public broadcasting ERR reported on Feb. 3.

Estonian President Alar Karis said on Jan. 11 that his country will allocate EUR 1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) in aid to Ukraine by 2027. The actions of Ukraine's partners should be aimed at preventing any aggressive wars in Europe in the future, he said emphasizing that Estonia will support Ukraine as long as the war continues.

EU member states should increase military aid to Ukraine in 2024, as the volumes planned by most states are "too small," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Jan. 8.

Estonia's GDP was $38.1 billion as of 2022, according to the World Bank.

Estonia will also allocate EUR 14 million ($15.1 million) per year for joint actions for Ukraine’s reconstruction, she said.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said in early December that over the next four years, her country will provide Ukraine with military assistance in the amount of 0.25% of its GDP.

Estonia committed to provide Ukraine with Javelin anti-tank missiles in December 2023.

For security reasons, specific details such as volume and arrival time remain undisclosed.

Alongside Javelin missiles, the Estonian aid package also includes machine guns, small arms ammunition, diving equipment, and various other supplies.

Ukraine's allies are committed to supplying the necessary missiles and other military assistance on a large scale, signaling to the Kremlin that backing for Ukraine will persist "until the victorious end," Pevkur said.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine