Estonia sentences Russian truck driver for trying to smuggle drones for Russian army

Estonia's district court has sentenced Russian truck driver Vladimir Shilov to a real prison term

Read also: Someone even more bent on war might replace Putin, Bellingcat investigator says

The prosecutors insisted that the purchase of drones in this case could be considered as support for an act of Russian aggression against Ukraine. They stressed that the relevant crime is punishable by up to five years in prison under Estonian legislation.

Read also: Russian military leadership detains soldiers who refuse to fight in Ukraine, says Russian paratrooper

"Illegal support can be, for example, money or other material assistance that is used to support Russian aggression in Ukraine," said Harrys Puusepp, the director of the Security Police Bureau of Estonia.

Read also: Four ways the war in Ukraine might end

In this regard, the court sentenced Shilov, 43, to a year in prison, four months of which he must serve immediately, and the remaining eight months of imprisonment will be suspended with four years of probation.

Help NV continue reporting on the Russian invasion

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine