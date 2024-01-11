Estonia to provide Ukraine with €1.2 billion within 3 years – video, photo

Estonian President Alar Karis has said that Tallinn will provide Ukraine with €1.2 billion in aid until 2027 to better arm it.

Source: Alar Karis at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reported by European Pravda

Quote from Karis: "Ukraine needs more and better weapons. We must boost the European military production capability so that Ukraine gets what it needs, not tomorrow, but today. [...] There should be no limits on the weapons we provide to Ukraine."

Today is a very special day, as we greet @ZelenskyyUa in #Estonia. Our strong friendship is based on shared values, ideals we drive for are always democracy and freedom. pic.twitter.com/hAWtclPEH1 — Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) January 11, 2024

Details: Karis stressed that Estonia has firm plans for the reconstruction of Ukraine, for which it would also be fair to use frozen Russian funds.

"Russia does not only wish to conquer Ukraine. Along with other dictators, it has issued a challenge to the entire democratic world," Karis concluded.

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the Estonian capital Tallinn on the morning of 11 January 2024. Next, Zelenskyy will travel to Latvia.

The day before, Zelenskyy was on a visit to Vilnius. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda announced plans to send Ukraine the next batch of military aid, which will include ammunition, generators and M577 armoured vehicles.

Support UP or become our patron!