Estonian donations to Ukraine dropped fivefold during 2023

Estonians were far less generous toward Ukraine by the end of 2023 as charitable donations dropped five times compared to the beginning of the year, reported Estonian public broadcaster ERR.

Private individuals, companies, and organizations in Estonia collectively contributed over 3 million euros ($3.29 million USD) to Ukrainian charitable organizations in 2023.

Donations in support of the largest Ukrainian humanitarian organizations were particularly high in the first few months.

The six largest Estonian organizations received almost 1,790,000 euros ($1.96 million) in donations in the first three months of 2023. Over the last three months, this figure was almost five times smaller, amounting to 320,000 euros ($350,000).

The Volunteer Rescue Association collected the most donations throughout the year, totaling 1,266,713 euros ($1.39 million). Most of this amount, almost 1,100,000 euros ($1.21 million), was for the MV-4 demining robot provided to Ukraine. Excluding this substantial contribution, the Volunteer Rescue Association raised 101,000 euros ($111,000).

Another organization that raised over 1 million euros was Glory to Ukraine. Before a scandal involving its former CEO, Glory to Ukraine was the largest organization collecting funds to aid Ukraine.

Glory to Ukraine raised 342,293 euros ($375,160) in donations in March, followed by 52,569 euros ($57,620) in April and 18,453 euros ($20,225) in May. Over the last three months, the organization averaged 5,760 euros ($6,315) per month in fundraising.

