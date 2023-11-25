Estonian intelligence doesn't believe Russia can push Ukrainian army beyond Dnipro

The Estonian Defence Forces Intelligence Centre has doubts that the Russian occupying forces will manage to drive the Ukrainian Armed Forces entrenched on the left bank of Kherson Oblast back across the Dnipro River.

Source: Ants Kiviselg, Chief of the Estonian Defence Forces Intelligence Centre

Details: Kiviselg stated that the Ukrainian forces have managed to hold the recently liberated Ukrainian territories in the southern part of the contact line, especially on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.

He pointed out that the Ukrainian forces' two main objectives in the region are to control the areas on the left bank of the Dnipro River and to push the Russian occupying forces south, thereby protecting the city of Kherson from attacks coming from concealed positions.

"At this point, I don't see and don't believe that the Russian army will manage to push Ukrainian units across the river. Even if that happens, it will definitely be the decision of the Ukrainians themselves," Kiviselg said.

The intelligence chief also stated that overall combat intensity has generally declined due to the weather, except for the contact line near the town of Avdiivka, which has seen an increase in the number of Russian attacks.

Retired Estonian Defence Forces Colonel Hannes Toomsalu added that the weather also affects Russia's ability to employ drones.

"Another question is, what happened to their missiles? They have been produced. This week, they launched an Iskander K, which is not even a ballistic missile. And a Kh-22 Burya (Storm), a dreadful obsolete missile that crashed near Zaporizhzhia. The state of the Russian army is unclear," he added.

Background:

Earlier, UK intelligence reported that the skirmishes around the village of Krynky in Kherson Oblast in the lower reaches of the Dnipro River were highly unpleasant for the Russian army, although they were smaller in scale than some other battles in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

The UK MoD also believes that the contact line in Ukraine is likely to stay the same for a while.

