Estonian minister defends visa ban against Russian tourists

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HARRIET MORRIS
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Estonia’s foreign minister on Thursday defended his country’s decision to bar Russian tourists, saying they are shirking their “moral responsibility” to stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime and its “genocidal war” in Ukraine.

The small Baltic country, which shares a 300-kilometer (190-mile) border with Russia, stopped issuing tourist visas to Russians months ago, and as of Thursday no longer accepts those previously issued.

“Our idea is to give a signal to all our European partners, all our Western community partners, to close down our borders to Russian citizens, except humanitarian cases,” Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu told The Associated Press in an interview in Tallinn. “Russian citizens are not welcome in Europe. Their country is committing a genocidal war against an innocent people.”

Despite bans on air travel from Russia to the European Union, Russians have been able to vacation in western Europe this summer by traveling by land through Estonia and other neighboring countries with tourist visas that are valid throughout Europe’s border-free travel zone.

Reinsalu said “hundreds of thousands” of Russian citizens passing through Estonian soil posed an “evident security threat” and dismissed concerns that the visa ban could backfire by turning ordinary Russians against Europe and the West.

He said the legal responsibility for the war in Ukraine lies with Putin and his inner circle, “but there is also a ... moral responsibility of Russian citizens as citizens of (the) aggressor state.”

“They have to wake up and protest against the regime’s atrocities. Their tax money literally is used to buy rockets and bombs to kill children in Ukraine," he said.

Exceptions to the entry ban include diplomats and Russians visiting close relatives in Estonia. It doesn’t affect Russians with visas issued by other EU countries or those allowed to enter Estonia on humanitarian grounds, but Estonian officials said they were working on proposals to also bar Russians with tourist visas issued by other EU countries.

Estonia, Finland and other EU countries bordering Russia have been pushing for an EU-wide ban on Russian tourists, but some leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, have dismissed the idea as counterproductive.

“This is not the war of the Russian people. It is Putin’s war and we have to be very clear on that topic,” Scholz said.

A Russian Foreign Ministry official said Thursday that Moscow is not ruling out the possibility of an EU-wide ban and will respond in any case.

“These steps will not go unanswered by the Russian side. You’ll know about (retaliatory measures) soon,” Ivan Nechaev, deputy head of the ministry's communications department, told reporters.

Reinsalu mocked concerns that the “peaceful lives” of Russians would be disrupted by denying them the chance to visit tourist attractions like the Louvre museum in Paris, the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin or the canals of Venice.

"I think that there is no peaceful life in Ukraine, and our perspective is ending the genocidal war - this is a strategic aim,” he said.

Estonia and its Baltic neighbors Latvia and Lithuania endured five decades of Soviet occupation and have been strong advocates in the EU for harsh sanctions against Russia and robust military aid to Ukraine.

Reinsalu also defended the government's decision to dismantle remaining Soviet-era monuments, including a tank removed this week from a memorial to Red Army soldiers killed during World War II from the eastern city of Narva on the Russian border. The government said such monuments could be used by the Kremlin to sow divisions in Estonia, which has a significant ethnic Russian minority.

“The one thing we have learnt from the past (is) that you have to act decisively and not let the tensions rise,” Reinsalu said.

——

Associated Press writer Karl Ritter in Stockholm contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Estonian visa cancellation has ordinary Russians worried

    Estonia this week will close its border to more than 50,000 Russians with previously issued visas, the first country in the European Union to do so, making it harder for ordinary Russians to enter EU. Like many of the hundreds of Russians crossing the border each day at the Estonian town Narva, Anna is worried she will not be able to keep coming to Estonia, where she visits the graves of relatives.

  • Russian invading forces hit Zhytomyr Oblast with missiles fired from Belarusian territory

    Two Russian missiles struck Zhytomyr Oblast during an air raid on Aug. 16, the head of Zhytomyr regional military administration, Vitaliy Bunechko, reported on his Telegram channel.

  • Russia says it would use nuclear weapons in ‘emergency circumstances’

    Russia said it had no plan to use nuclear weapons during its offensive in Ukraine.

  • N.Korea fires two cruise missiles from west coast town of Onchon

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired two cruise missiles from the west coast town of Onchon early on Wednesday, a South Korean military source said. The source added the South Korean and the United States military authorities are analysing details of the missiles' flight, including the range. The launches come a day after Seoul and Washington kicked four days of preliminary joint drills in preparation for the long-suspended live field training Ulchi Freedom Shield, which takes place from Aug. 22 to Sept. 1.

  • Tallinn bars entry to Russian tourists with Estonia-issued Schengen visas

    Starting Aug. 18, Russians with Schengen visas issued by Estonia are no longer allowed to enter the country, reported the Estonian ERR public broadcaster.

  • Egypt appoints central bank caretaker chief amid crisis

    Egypt's president on Thursday appointed a caretaker governor of the central bank, the president's office said, a day after the bank's chief resigned amid a grinding economic crisis triggered by Russia's war on Ukraine. According to a statement, President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi named Hassan Abdullah to succeed Tarek Amer, who had held the post since 2015. The appointment still needs to be ratified by the state-controlled parliament, which is in recess until October.

  • Murder trial for ex-Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean rescheduled after many delays

    The trial in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson has been rescheduled multiple times.

  • In pictures: Flash floods hit UK after torrential rain during heatwave

    Footage and photos shared to social media showed torrential rain and floodwater sweeping through towns across southern England and Wales.

  • A $379 Billion Hole Emerges in Developing Nations’ War Chests

    (Bloomberg) -- The US dollar’s relentless climb higher is blowing a hole in the finances of developing nations.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillRussia's War in Ukraine Is How the Soviet Union Finally EndsPolicy makers in these countries are, collectively, burn

  • Michelle Yeoh reveals why Quentin Tarantino didn’t cast her in Kill Bill

    Director’s Uma Thurman-led film was inspired by Yeoh and Jackie Chan’s 1992 action movie ‘Supercop’

  • 'Just Tell Me If I'm Broke Or Not' — Simone Biles Reveals Her Request For Advisors When It Comes To Managing Her $16M Fortune

    Growing up in a Black household, you likely heard the phrase “don’t jump on my furniture.” And as much as many people tried to adhere to the rule, for some, jumping was a natural passion and interest.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy, UN’s Guterres Focus on Nuclear Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres met Thursday in Lviv, in western Ukraine, with Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Ukraine’s president had discussions with each before tripartite talks started. Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act i

  • Opening batsmen Gill, Dhawan star as India crush Zimbabwe in ODI

    Opening batters Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan starred as India cruised to a 10-wicket victory over Zimbabwe on Thursday in the first of three one-day internationals.

  • China's Tencent reports first-ever revenue drop

    STORY: Tencent reported its first ever quarterly sales fall on Wednesday (August 17).The tech giant was hit hard by a government clampdown on game approvals and playing time.Chinese regulators have not yet given the firm a new gaming license after they temporarily stopped approvals.Tencent said revenue fell 3% to just under $20 billion for the three months ended June.Net profit fell by more than half to around $2.7 billion - below analyst forecasts.The company also dealt with a weakening economy that has led to advertisers spending less than before.Ad revenue fell by almost a fifth as a result. Online gaming is Tencent’s big profit driver, but that was down both at home and abroad.The quarterly loss is new territory for the Chinese firm, as it had reported double digit growth in almost every quarter since it went public in 2004.It's not just Tencent feeling the pain in China’s tech sector.E-commerce giant Alibaba reported flat quarterly revenue growth for the first time in its history this month.Reports also said Tuesday (August 16) that Tencent planned to sell most of its $24 billion stake in delivery firm Meituan.Sources said that was partly to please Chinese regulators.Tencent has lost almost 60% of its market value since it peaked in February last year, but the $373 billion company is still China’s most valuable.

  • Forced mobilization continues in occupied Ukrainian cities, says Luhansk governor

    The forced mobilization of Ukrainian nationals to fight for the Russian occupiers is continuing in the occupied cities of Ukraine, and young parents are even being hunted for near kindergartens, said ​​the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, Serhiy Hayday, on Telegram on Aug. 18.

  • Chelsea probe alleged racist abuse against Spurs forward Son

    Chelsea are investigating after racist abuse was allegedly directed against Tottenham forward Son Heung-min at Stamford Bridge, threatening the "strongest action".

  • U.S. says about 20 models will get EV credits through end of 2022

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration said on Tuesday about 20 models https://afdc.energy.gov/laws/inflation-reduction-act will still qualify for electric vehicle tax credits of up to $7,500 through the end of 2022 under legislation signed by President Joe Biden. The law signed Tuesday immediately ends credits for about 70% of the 72 models that were previously eligible, said the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, an industry trade group. The automaker group said it will work with the administration "as they issue critical guidance and new regulations – so the EV tax credit is as available and beneficial to consumers as possible."

  • North Carolina Can Ban Most Abortions after 20 Weeks, Judge Rules

    North Carolina can enforce a general ban on abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy with the exception of medical emergencies, a federal judge ruled.

  • Rheumatoid arthritis isn't your grandmother's arthritis

    Rheumatoid arthritis can affect people at any age, but it's still mischaracterized as an "older person's" disease.

  • Kabul mosque blast is 'a reminder': NGO hospital

    STORY: The explosion that hit a mosque in Kabul on Wednesday has killed at least 21 people and wounded another 33, according to police.Video obtained by Reuters shows Taliban guarding the site.On Thursday (August 18), family members of the victims gathered at a Kabul hospital specializing in war wounds.Mohammad Qaseem witnessed the explosion. He says people were at the mosque for evening prayers when it happened, and he saw many injured or martyred. Two of his family are among the wounded, he says, he brought to the hospital.The hospital, run by an Italian NGO, is reporting that it had nine children and teenagers among the wounded.Dejan Panic and Stefano Sozza are the hospital's medical coordinator and country director:PANIC: "It's a reminder that this hospital is very much needed, the war as much as it's publicized that it's finished, that there is peace in Afghanistan, still there is something going on. It's not my place to comment why and who is responsible for it but definitely there's people, civilians are getting injured and they're suffering and they're dying from bullets, shrapnel. It's evident."SOZZA: "If we keep running at this pace it's going to be complicated. So we are a bit worried, we are trying to discharge patients who are not in severe need, but the need is still big."There's no immediate claim of responsibility and authorities haven't publicly assigned blame.The Taliban say they're restoring security to the war-torn country, and it has seen an overall drop in violence since the group took over and defeated the U.S.-backed government a year ago.However, several large attacks have taken place in urban centers in recent months, some of which were claimed by Islamic State.