Estonian PM’s husband announces sale of Russia-connected assets

Arvo Hallik, the husband of Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, has announced immediate sale of shares and his withdrawal from Stark Logistics, a company which maintains commercial operations in Russia, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reported on Aug. 25.

Hallik sent a statement to ERR saying that Stark Logistics had been making shipments from Estonia to Russia for an Estonian enterprise that produces aerosol packaging, AS Metaprint.

He highlighted that his involvement with Stark Logistics reflected poorly on his wife's work. Therefore, Hallik arranged with other shareholders of Stark Logistics for the immediate sale of all his shares in the company.

"I will leave the board of directors, abandon the post of financial director and renounce all roles and duties, transferring them to other employees," Hallik said.

He apologized for the harm caused to his wife and emphasized that Kallas was not aware of his business activity.

"We discussed all of this in the light of the media statements this week, and her assessment was unequivocal: there are no circumstances that justify these supplies," he added.

According to Hallik, Stark Logistics has been his life's work for the last 14 years. He stressed that a loan of EUR 350,000 granted by his wife to the company was repaid in installments throughout the summer.

"My company made various financial investments, using this and other capital, but retaining these investments was never a topic of conversation between us," he maintains.

