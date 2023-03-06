Estonian PM Kaja Kallas's party easily wins election with pro-Ukraine stance

Prime Minister Kallas - Sergei Grits/AP

Kaja Kallas, one of Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, has won a landslide victory in Estonia’s general election against rivals campaigning to stop military support to Ukraine.

The prime minister’s centre-Right Reform party comfortably beat nearest rivals EKRE, which campaigned against arms deliveries to Kyiv and to halt refugee arrivals from Ukraine.

Ms Kallas is one of the strongest voices in the EU and Nato, advocating for the toughest possible line to be taken against Putin, and for the maximum support possible for Volodymyr Zelensky.

Reform won 31.6 per cent of the vote, with runners-up EKRE taking just 16 per cent in a country of 1.3m that borders Russia and has suffered an inflation crisis since the war began.

"This is much better than we expected," Ms Kallas said, with Reform set to win three more seats than they did at the last election four years ago.

Reform won 31.6 per cent of the vote, with runners-up EKRE taking just 16 per cent in a country of 1.3m that borders Russia and has suffered an inflation crisis since the war began.

"This is much better than we expected," Ms Kallas said, with Reform set to win three more seats than they did at the last election four years ago.

The landslide result at #Estonia's elections for @reformikad makes me grateful and humble at the same time. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.



It also shows that Estonians overwhelmingly value liberal values, security founded on EU and NATO, and firm support to #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/kGw39ZKKHp — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) March 6, 2023

Under Ms Kallas’ leadership, Estonia, which emerged from behind the Iron Curtain in 1991 to gain independence, began sending military aid to Kyiv before Russia’s illegal invasion.

Story continues

Military assistance to Ukraine now amounts to more than one per cent of GDP, which is the biggest contribution of any country relative to the size of its economy.

“I think with such a strong mandate this will not change," Ms Kallas said, “We have ruled out a coalition with EKRE and I stand by my words.”

“My biggest competitor thinks that we shouldn’t help Ukraine, we shouldn’t support Ukraine, we should only look for our self-interest,” she added.

"We didn't do anything wrong. We did everything right and with honesty, unlike those who stole our well-deserved victory," said EKRE leader Martin Helme.

According to EKRE, Estonia should not be "further escalating tensions" with Russia and the military supplies sent to Kyiv means Estonia can’t defend itself.

Ms Kallas has promised to raise military spending to at least three per cent of GDP, ease taxes on business and wants to pass a law approving same-sex civil partnerships.

Ms Kallas was one of the first EU leaders to call for the Russian president to be put on trial for war crimes.

Relations with Moscow are tense, with both countries expelling each other’s ambassador in January.

Her opposition to Moscow raised her international profile to the extent she was tipped as a possible successor to Jens Stoltenberg as the next Nato Secretary-General before the election.

Ms Kallas - Sergei Grits

Her triumph is a blow to Putin’s hopes that voter fatigue will eventually sap European support for Ukraine.

It comes after Czech voters elected former Nato general Petr Pavel as their next president and rejected his rival, who called for a softer line on Moscow.

Slovak voters face a similar choice in elections in September, while voters in Finland, which applied to join Nato after Russia invaded Ukraine, head to the polls in April.

Russian speakers make up a quarter of the population of Estonia, and about seven per cent of the total population is officially stateless, in a legacy of the Soviet Union’s mass deportation of Estonians.

Fears the Russian population could be used as a pretext for an invasion of Estonia were on voters’ minds as they headed to the polls.

"It's obvious that what is happening in Ukraine is very important for Estonia as well," 35-year-old engineer Juhan Ressar told AFP at a polling station in the capital Tallinn.

"Maybe people... have forgotten the importance of independence."

Reform will have to form a coalition with one or more parties in the Baltic state's 101-seat parliament.

The Centre Party secured 14.7 per cent of Sunday's ballot, Estonia 200 got 13.5 per cent, the Social Democrats received 9.4 per cent and the Isamaa (Fatherland) party 8.3 per cent.

Turnout was 63.7 per cent, in line with the previous election, and with more than half (51 per cent) of votes cast over the internet in a country that prides itself on its digital infrastructure.