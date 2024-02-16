Estonian PM says Navalny's death shows 'Putin's destructive power'

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas speaks in an interview with journalists from Deutsche Presse-Agentur. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said the reported death of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny "is yet another dark reminder of the rogue regime we’re dealing with."

It showed "why Russia and all those responsible must be held accountable for each of their crimes," Kallas said in a post on X, the former Twitter.

"My condolences. Thinking of all those who still sit behind bars for their political views," the prime minister added.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said Navalny's death, should reports prove correct, "clearly demonstrates the heartless, aggressive and destructive power of [Russian] President Vladimir Putin."

"Navalny died in prison, where he was sent wrongfully and unfairly by Russian authorities," Tsahkna added in a statememt from the Estonian foreign ministry.

Estonian President Alar Karis, in a post on X, added that "the sad truth is that the Kremlin has silenced opponents of the regime for decades."

"#Politkovskaya, #Litvinenko, #Nemtsov and the list goes on, now #Navalny," Karis added. "Heartfelt condolences to Alexey Navalny's family & to all who stand for freedom."