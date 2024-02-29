Estonian PM supports Macron's idea of Western troops in Ukraine

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that Western leaders should not rule out the idea of sending ground troops to Ukraine.

Source: She said this in the Politico podcast "Power Play", European Pravda reports.

Details: Kallas said that leaders should discuss all options behind closed doors, including what else can be done to help Ukraine.

Quote: "I think it is also the signal that we are sending to Russia, that nothing is off the table," Kallas said.

"Because all countries understand that we have to do everything to ensure that Ukraine wins and Russia loses this war," she added.

Background:

On 27 February, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that Western leaders have discussed the possibility of deploying their countries’ ground forces to Ukraine during a conference in Paris, but have not reached a consensus on this issue.

French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné explained that Western troops would not take part in hostilities if they were to depart for Ukraine, as Emmanuel Macron previously suggested.

Macron's words provoked a negative response from the governments of allied countries, whose leaders were quick to assure that they would not send their troops.

While most NATO countries have ruled out sending troops to Ukraine – including major players such as Germany, the UK and the US – Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Wednesday that he was grateful for the debate Macron initiated.

Moscow reacted angrily to Macron's remarks, warning that the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine would inevitably lead to a conflict between Russia and NATO.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion of sending ground forces from Western countries to Ukraine, saying that any initiative by world leaders aimed at strengthening Ukraine in repelling Russian aggression would benefit the entire world.

