Estonian PM tries to change Orbán's position on Ukraine

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has held a telephone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, during which, among other things, issues related to Ukraine were discussed.

Source: Kallas on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: She discussed common security issues with Orbán, including the security of EU borders, during the conversation.

Quote: "In the run-up to the European Council, I stressed the importance of our continued long-term support to Ukraine. EU enlargement is also our defence and security policy."

Background: Hungary has been systematically blocking the adoption of any decisions related to Ukraine in the EU – from the start of negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership to the approval of EUR 50 billion of macro-financial assistance.

Background:

On 7 December, French President Emmanuel Macron invited Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to a meeting in Paris later this week to find a compromise on starting negotiations with Ukraine on its EU membership.

The media reported that EU countries have not yet reached an agreement on the wording of the final decision of the EU summit due to Budapest's opposition.

