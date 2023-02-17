Estonian Prime Minister: Putin must answer for crime of aggression, otherwise history will repeat itself

"EUROPEAN PRAVDA" — FRIDAY, 17 FEBRUARY 2023 20:05

Kaja Kallas, Estonian Prime Minister, has called for criminal consequences for Russian President Vladimir Putin over the invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Spiegel, as European Pravda reports.

"Putin must be held accountable for the crime of aggression, otherwise history will repeat itself," Kallas said.

Kallas noted that the International Criminal Court in the Hague can judge Putin for war crimes, but not for aggression against Ukraine. This requires a separate court.

The actions of the International Criminal Court against Putin are currently impossible, in particular, because neither Russia nor Ukraine are contracting parties to the Rome Statute, which is the legal basis of this court.

"The message itself is important: you can't get away with it. You will be held accountable. If aggressors or potential aggressors anywhere in the world understand that nothing will happen to you if you do this, then this is a serious problem for the security of the whole world – not just in Europe," she said.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he discussed the prospects of establishing a special tribunal in the Hague on the crime of Russian aggression with Mark Rutte, Dutch Prime Minister, in Kyiv.

As reported, the new PACE decisions in January revealed details and outlines of a special tribunal for punishing the crime of aggression of the Russian Federation for the first time. This body is proposed to be created in the Hague, which is quite symbolic.

