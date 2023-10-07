Estonian volunteers hit by Russian missile strike in Ukraine

Estonian volunteer organizations, Vaba Ukraina (Free Ukraine) and Ukraina Abi (Ukraine Aid), found themselves under a missile attack in Ukraine on Oct. 6, Vaba Ukraina reported on X (Twitter).

Their joint convoy with Ukraina Abi was targeted by a Russian missile strike, and an Iskander missile landed approximately 20 meters away from them, the group reported. All the vehicles were destroyed in the attack, but the volunteers narrowly escaped with their lives and remained unharmed.

Read also: Estonia becomes 10th country to sign declaration of support for Ukraine's NATO membership

“The guys miraculously remained alive and well. We will assist them as needed, together with our partners in cooperation in Ukraine,” the statement read.

The organization noted that the attack was not without human casualties, as two young children in a nearby building lost their lives.

Read also: Estonia insists on clear path for Ukraine’s NATO membership

“Before our joint convoy was targeted, they managed to deliver a significant amount of aid – FPV drones, watches and protective goggles donated by Rene, nets and helmet covers from Kristina Reineller, drone batteries from relvad.ee, overboots, and much more,” the volunteers added in their latest update on X, accompanying them with photos.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine