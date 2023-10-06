Estonian volunteers hit by Russian missile strike in Ukraine

The Estonian volunteer organisations Vaba Ukraina ("Free Ukraine") and Ukraina Abi ("Help to Ukraine") came under a missile attack in Ukraine on Friday.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Vaba Ukraina on Twitter

Details: As the organisation reported, their joint convoy with Ukraina Abi was hit by a missile, and the Russian Iskander missile fell 20 metres away from them.

As a result of the attack, all vehicles were destroyed, but the volunteers were not injured.

MTÜ Vaba Ukraina teadaanne

— MTÜ Vaba Ukraina (@SvenSalumets) October 6, 2023

"The boys miraculously remained alive and healthy. We will help them as necessary together with our partners in Ukraine," the message reads.

At the same time, the organisation added, the strike led to human casualties – two small children died in a neighbouring house.

Background:

Earlier, the Swedish TV channel TV4 reported that its team was attacked by a Russian attack drone while working in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The car with all the equipment was completely destroyed. The journalist, photographer and Ukrainian producer survived because they were not in the car at the time of the strike.

Earlier, Spanish and Canadian volunteers were killed in the frontline area of Donetsk Oblast.

