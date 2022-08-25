Estranged husband arrested in connection with fatal shooting of La'Shelle Teasley

Police arrested 30-year-old Marcelus Teasley in connection with the killing of his estranged wife, according to a news release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police responded in the 900 block of North Tuxedo Street — near East 10th Street and Sherman Drive — about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, they found La'Shelle Teasley, 35, lying in the street. She was pronounced dead on scene.

More:Shooting on North Tuxedo Street leaves one dead: Indianapolis homicides 2022

IMPD homicide detectives identified Marcelus Teasley as the suspect. He was still on scene inside of a house near the shooting and refusing to surrender Wednesday morning. Police believed he was possibly armed. He exited the house upon the arrival of IMPD Special Weapons and Tactics Team and was taken into custody.

Investigators believe a domestic disturbance over a gun occurred before the shooting took place.

IMPD’s Victim’s Assistant Unit, Chaplain’s Office, and the Indy Champions for Domestic Violence Prevention responded to provide additional support for family. Additional officers were dispatched to control a large crowd that had gathered on scene.

Marcelus Teasley was arrested on preliminary charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decision.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov. Alternatively, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

Contact Phyllis Cha at pcha@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @phyllischa.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Arrest made in connection with fatal shooting of La'Shelle Teasley