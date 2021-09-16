Estranged husband charged in Conneaut Lake-area woman's death

Sean P. Ray and Keith Gushard, The Meadville Tribune, Pa.
·2 min read

Sep. 16—SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — A Conneaut Lake-area woman's death has been ruled a homicide and her estranged husband has been charged with the crime.

Daryl S. Gillespie, 27, of 1901 Schaal Ave., Erie, was taken into custody Tuesday night by Pennsylvania State Police for the alleged murder of Christina Ruhl-Farnsworth, 23, who was found dead at her residence at 12007 State Route 618 in Sadsbury Township that afternoon.

Ruhl-Farnsworth's death was ruled a homicide due to two gunshot wounds — one to the head and one to the face, Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell said Wednesday. An autopsy was performed that afternoon in Erie, he said.

State police allege Gillespie traveled from his home in Erie to the Sadsbury Township residence during the morning hours of Tuesday and allegedly shot Ruhl-Farnsworth in a bedroom.

Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department officers initially were called to the home around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to search warrants filed in the case. A friend of Ruhl-Farnsworth's father had gone there to check on Ruhl-Farnsworth and discovered her deceased, according to a search warrant. Conneaut Lake police found her with an apparent gunshot wound, according to the search warrant.

Police said Gillespie was married to Ruhl-Farnsworth, but the two were going through marital problems.

In an interview with state police, the victim's father told investigators that he was renting the home on Route 618 and that his daughter was living there as well. The father described the relationship between the couple "as unstable due to Gillespie's control and jealousy," according to the search warrant.

Gillespie traveled back to his home, police said, then was contacted by police that night and agreed to an interview with investigators at the state police barracks in Erie.

During the court of the interview, Gillespie admitted to shooting Ruhl-Farnsworth twice with a .22-caliber revolver, according to the search warrant.

Gillespie was arraigned around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver on charges of criminal homicide and burglary, then was placed in the Crawford County jail in Saegertown without bail.

Gillespie faces a preliminary hearing on the charges Sept. 28 before Magisterial District Judge Rita Marwood of Linesville.

Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com. Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.

