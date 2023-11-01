Estranged husband kills wife getting home from work, then stabs woman, Texas cops say

A Texas man is accused of killing his wife and stabbing another woman at a Houston-area home before taking his life, police told news outlets.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the 35-year-old woman had just arrived home after work at about 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, when her estranged husband shot her to death in the driveway of a house in Katy, KTRK reported.

A 25-year-old woman was inside the home, along with three children, ages 7, 13 and 16, the sheriff’s office told KHOU. The man barged into the house and stabbed the woman, then ran from the scene, investigators said.

Deputies found the husband dead by suicide, KPRC reported.

The woman stabbed inside the home was taken to a hospital and released, investigators told the outlet. None of the children were injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Katy is a suburb of Houston, roughly 30 miles west of the city’s downtown.

