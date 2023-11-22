Estranged husband of Shakeira Rucker facing murder charges, Orange sheriff announces

The estranged husband of Shakeira Rucker, a Winter Springs woman reported missing earlier this month, will face a murder charge after she was found dead Saturday inside a storage unit in Apopka, which is registered to him.

The warrant for first-degree murder for Cory Hill, 51, was announced by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday morning, three days after Sheriff John Mina spoke to reporters about finding Rucker, 37, inside a self-storage facility on Wiggins Road. Hill was already facing several attempted-murder charges after shooting at a woman with whom deputies said he was having an affair.

“Detectives will continue building the case in order to bring Shakeira Rucker’s family the justice they seek,” an agency spokesperson said in an unsigned statement.

Deputies were called to the storage facility Saturday after reports of a foul odor. When they opened a unit registered to Hill, they found Rucker, who had been shot several times and hidden haphazardly behind two tires. According to an affidavit released Wednesday, investigators believe there was “no evidence to suggest the victim was shot somewhere outside of the storage unit and then moved into the storage unit.”

Video surveillance, deputies added, appeared to show Hill driving into the facility with Rucker in the passenger seat. He allegedly left less than 20 minutes later alone. Hill later told Rucker’s family he hadn’t seen her since 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 12. About 15 minutes before, on the same day, Rucker messaged her family, saying she was on her way home, according to investigators. Her family said she was last seen the night before.

Hours later, Hill showed up at the home of an ex-lover and fired several gunshots at her and her family. According to deputies, Rucker and the other woman found out Hill was having an affair and was deceiving them both. That incident was also captured on video, deputies said.

Hill was later arrested by Mount Dora police and is in the Orange County Jail without bond.

“We want to extend our deepest condolences to Shakeira’s family,” Mina said Sunday. “My heart breaks. Last night our detectives did notify Shakeira’s family that we had found her and now they can start the painful process of grieving her loss.”

Rucker’s family on Sunday thanked the community for paying attention to Rucker’s disappearance and expressed “our deepest gratitude for the thoughtful and sincere condolences. Your kind words and support have provided comfort and solace during this incredibly challenging time.”

On Facebook, Rucker’s brother Clarence Thornton said he was close with his sister and loved her.

“Where do I start, me and my sister…we used to talk and text on the phone four days out of the week so I knew everything,” Thornton wrote. “Never would I have ever thought I’ll be writing this so soon, she was only 37, and that’s what hurts the most.”

A GoFundMe page was created by Shakeira Rucker’s sister to support her four surviving children. The $50,000 goal, Dedra Rucker said, is “strictly for the kids’ future.” Nearly $30,000 has been raised so far.

“She was a loving mother to four beautiful children and a victim of senseless violence,” Dedra Rucker wrote. “… Thank you for standing with us during this heartbreaking time.”